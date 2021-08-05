© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

San Francisco Reopening 11 More Public Libraries

KALW | By Isabella Nguyen Tilley
Published August 5, 2021 at 2:59 PM PDT
Photo of the San Francisco Main Library meeting a blue sky at a diagonal line. To the bottom left of the photo there are trees and people. In the foreground there is a metal sculpture.
Ken Lund
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
The San Francisco Main Library will resume pre-pandemic hours after Labor Day.

San Francisco Public Library will reopen 11 more neighborhood branches for in-person service over the next two weeks.

The Park and West Portal locations reopened Tuesday, while the Ingleside, North Beach, and Sunset branches open August 9 and the Anza, Marina, Portola, and Potrero branches on August 10. The Golden Gate Valley and Merced libraries will welcome visitors back two weeks from now.

Starting September 7, the Main Library will offer service until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Other neighborhood branches in the city had already resumed in-person service, but, there still aren’t enough workers for them to go back to pre-pandemic hours. The return of public programs like author talks and storytimes will depend on staffing levels.

More details about the San Francisco library reopenings and operating hours can be found here.

News
Isabella Nguyen Tilley
Isabella Nguyen Tilley (they/them) is a 2021 summer intern. Their reporting interests include the climate crisis and issues of social justice.
See stories by Isabella Nguyen Tilley