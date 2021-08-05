San Francisco Reopening 11 More Public Libraries

San Francisco Public Library will reopen 11 more neighborhood branches for in-person service over the next two weeks.

The Park and West Portal locations reopened Tuesday, while the Ingleside, North Beach, and Sunset branches open August 9 and the Anza, Marina, Portola, and Potrero branches on August 10. The Golden Gate Valley and Merced libraries will welcome visitors back two weeks from now.

Starting September 7, the Main Library will offer service until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Other neighborhood branches in the city had already resumed in-person service, but, there still aren’t enough workers for them to go back to pre-pandemic hours. The return of public programs like author talks and storytimes will depend on staffing levels.

More details about the San Francisco library reopenings and operating hours can be found here.

