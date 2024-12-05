KALW's Award-Winning Stories in 2024

KALW was honored with 10 awards from the San Francisco Press Club and the Society of Professional Journalists of Northern California.

Here are our award-winning pieces, including links for you to hear them again or for the first time:

Society of Professional Journalists of Northern California Excellence in Journalism 2023/2024 award winners:

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM (radio/audio/podcast): Uncuffed: Pickleball at San Quentin - Greg Eskridge

EXPLANATORY JOURNALISM (radio/audio/podcast small division): Community Responders: Oakland’s Alternative to the Police - Wren Farrell

FEATURES JOURNALISM (radio/audio/podcast small division): Philosophy Talk: Righteous Rage - Holly J. McDede

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING (radio/audio/podcast): Without A Voice: Abuse and Neglect in California Disability Group Homes - Chris Egusa

STUDENT SPECIAL PROJECT (all media): tbh: by, about, and for teenagers - Jamareion Adrow, Carolina Cuadros, Meher Indoliya, Theodore Nguyen, Miriam Reichenberg, and Annabel Roubinowitz

SF Press Club 2023/2024 award winners:

PUBLIC AFFAIRS PROGRAM (radio/audio): Live Town Hall Series at 220 Montgomery - KALW

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING (radio/audio): Without A Voice: Abuse and Neglect in California Disability Group Homes - Chris Egusa

CONTINUING COVERAGE (radio/audio): In Harm's Way: Workers Battle the Overdose Crisis - Holly J. McDede

FEATURE STORY (radio/audio): Philosophy Talk: The Secrets to Movie Theater Survival - Holly J. McDede

SPORTS FEATURE (radio/audio): Foul Ball: A Season-Long Series Looking at the A's Last Year in Oakland - Sunni Khalid