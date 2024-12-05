Uncuffed: Pickleball at San Quentin

In early 2023, Governor Gavin Newsom announced an ambitious plan to transform San Quentin State Prison into the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center. It was a multimillion dollar plan to build a new facility, focused on rehabilitation and job training.

And with it came promises of a culture shift - like better relationships between staff and residents. The hope is that this is a first step towards a bigger change throughout the prison system in California.

In this award winning episode of Uncuffed, which originally aired in October 2023, our team of producers there share one unlikely step toward this change - it involves nets, some sweatbands, and paddles.

