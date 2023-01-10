Peskin elected as president of SF Board of Supervisors

Monday's Board of Supervisors meeting started with three other supervisors first receiving votes among the 11 members, but several rounds of voting led to the same result – with no supervisors receiving the six votes needed for a majority. Previous board president Shamann Walton had five votes, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman had four and Supervisor Connie Chan had two.

Following the 12th round of voting, Peskin nominated himself as a consensus candidate, saying he "didn't want to get to that magic 15," an apparent reference to the vote by Republicans in Congress.

Peskin also cited his experience on the board, having served as a supervisor from 2001-2009, including two terms as board president, then being elected again as supervisor in 2015 and re-elected most recently in 2020.

The 13th vote had the same 5-4-2 result as the 12th, but the logjam broke in the 14th round when Chan and Supervisor Myrna Melgar changed their vote to Peskin, who also voted for himself. After another round of voting, the 16th round saw Mandelman move from voting for himself to being the fourth vote for Peskin.

Following a short break, the supervisors returned for the 17th and final round, where Supervisors Matt Dorsey and Catherine Stefani and newly elected Supervisor Joel Engardio moved their votes to Peskin, giving him a 7-4 majority.