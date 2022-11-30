Bay Area tech giants respond to spike in misinformation

Google and YouTube are the latest to move against misinformation, announcing a $13 million grant to the International Fact-Checking Network, a part of the media nonprofit The Poynter Institute.

The money will go towards scaling 135 fact-checking organizations operating from 65 countries in more than 80 languages – with launching new support initiatives to reduce misinformation.

Earlier this year, the International Fact-Checking Network cited COVID misinformation and political misinformation as thriving on the YouTube platform.

Google and YouTube have incorporated several fact-checking features , including the Fact Check section in Google News when viewed on desktop and launching YouTube's media literacy initiative, Hit Pause , which assists users in identifying misinformation.

Since 2018, the Google News initiative has invested about $75 million in projects and partnerships to strengthen media literacy and fight fake news.

According to Google’s company statement, "Google and YouTube remain dedicated to keep doing our part to help you find what you’re looking for and give you the context you need to make informed decisions about what you see online."

The fund will open in 2023, making this the largest grant for fact-checking to date.