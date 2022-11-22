© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

Golden State Warriors sued for their ties to FTX

KALW | By Andrew Saintsing
Published November 22, 2022 at 3:32 PM PST
A collection of coins representing some of the most prominent cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Zcash, and Ethereum
Roger Brown
/
Pexels / Creative Commons
FTX was a cryptocurrency exchange, a platform where users could trade cryptocurrencies like those pictured above for other assets

Now, lead plaintiff Lam, described as a Canadian citizen and Hong Kong resident, seeks damages for FTX customers outside the United States. Lam argues that the defendants falsely represented FTX as a safe venue for cryptocurrency investments.

On Monday, Elliott Lam filed a class action complaint against Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX — which filed for bankruptcy on November 11.

Additional defendants include Caroline Ellison, the CEO of Alameda Research — which has also filed for bankruptcy — and the Golden State Warriors.

Alameda Research was a trading firm founded by Bankman-Fried, and the overly close relationship the firm had with FTX played a central role in the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.

While the Warriors are not directly implicated in the questionable business practices that led to the collapse of Bankman-Fried’s companies, the team partnered with and heavily promoted FTX.

Last December, the Warriors named FTX as their Official Cryptocurrency Platform and NFT Marketplace. Then-FTX president Brett Harrison promised that the platform would be a “safe and secure venue for the Warriors international fanbase to access collectables from the franchise.”

Now, lead plaintiff Lam, described as a Canadian citizen and Hong Kong resident, seeks damages for FTX customers outside the United States. Lam argues that the defendants falsely represented FTX as a safe venue for cryptocurrency investments.

KALW News
Andrew Saintsing
Andrew is a scientist and communicator who wants to make scientific research accessible to everyone and to ensure that science is discussed accurately and responsibly.
See stories by Andrew Saintsing