© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

Forty-five vote centers will be open in San Mateo for Election Day

KALW | By Astrid Fedel
Published November 3, 2022 at 6:14 PM PDT
photo-1534293230397-c067fc201ab8.jpeg
Parker Johnson
/
Unplash
Image cropped

Until November 7th, all voting centers in San Mateo County will be open daily between 9am. and 5pm.

Then, on Election Day, November 8th, 45 voting centers will be open from 7am to 8pm.

To find the closest voting center in this area, or to track your ballot progress, go to smcvote.org.

San Mateo County voter information pamphlets and ballots are available in four languages – English, Spanish, Chinese and Filipino. Voters may update their language preferences at any time by contacting the county’s Registration and Elections Division.

As of October 26th, San Mateo County counted more than 430 000 registered voters — 21% of them have already voted.

Citizens who may have missed the deadline to register to vote, or, to update their voter registration information, can still register and vote at any election office, polling place, or voting center the day of the election. The ballot will be processed and counted once the county election office has completed the voter's registration process.

KALW News
Astrid Fedel
Originally from France, I moved in the Bay Area in 2017. After completing my studies in Political Science and Communication between France and Latinoamerica, I specialized as a content manager and producer in the visual communication industry, while writing for a handful of design media. In 2022, I co-founded the production company Incomedia.
See stories by Astrid Fedel