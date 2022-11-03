Forty-five vote centers will be open in San Mateo for Election Day

Until November 7th, all voting centers in San Mateo County will be open daily between 9am. and 5pm.

Then, on Election Day, November 8th, 45 voting centers will be open from 7am to 8pm.

To find the closest voting center in this area, or to track your ballot progress, go to smcvote.org.

San Mateo County voter information pamphlets and ballots are available in four languages – English, Spanish, Chinese and Filipino. Voters may update their language preferences at any time by contacting the county’s Registration and Elections Division.

As of October 26th, San Mateo County counted more than 430 000 registered voters — 21% of them have already voted.

Citizens who may have missed the deadline to register to vote, or, to update their voter registration information, can still register and vote at any election office, polling place, or voting center the day of the election. The ballot will be processed and counted once the county election office has completed the voter's registration process.