Santa Clara County Sheriff resigns amid civil trial controversies

On Monday, Laurie Smith submitted her resignation from her office , ending her 23-year tenure as Santa Clara County’s Sheriff .

Currently, a jury is deliberating a verdict in a civil corruption case involving allegations of jail mismanagement, and a "pay-to-play" scheme regarding gun permits issued by her office.

Last year, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted no confidence in the Sheriff's performance. Additionally, Sam Liccardo, San Jose’s outgoing mayor, called on Smith to resign in the wake of these allegations.

Undersheriff Ken Binder has been appointed in the interim, until a new sheriff is elected in next week’s elections, Public Communications Officer Sean Webby told KALW.

Deputy Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement, “The two million people of this County need and deserve a great sheriff. Our focus is…on the fair and effective management of the Criminal Justice system. No one is above it, and now one will stand in its way…”

The District Attorney’s office said that no further statements would be provided until the jury has reached a verdict.