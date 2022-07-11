New COVID surge hits California, Bay Area

The San Francisco Chronicle reported COVID-19 hospitalizations in the State of California and the Bay Area have reached their highest point since February, when the region was still coming out of the winter omicron surge.

As of Friday, the California Department of Public Health said there were about four-thousand people hospitalized with the virus statewide – nearly 800 at Bay Area hospitals.

The Chronicle added that more than 400 people were admitted to ICU units across California in the past month. The Bay Area accounted for about a quarter of that total, with ICU admissions rising from 63 to nearly 100.

According to the Centers for Disease Control , all Bay Area counties are classified as having a high infection rate of the virus.

The BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants are by far the dominant strain in new infections statewide, as the infection rate moves steadily upward towards a reaching the second-highest rate since the pandemic.