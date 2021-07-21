Almanac - Wednesday 7/21/21

© 2021 KALW
Published July 21, 2021
Today is Wednesday, the 21st of July, 2021

July 21 is the 202nd day of the year

163 days remain until the end of the year.

63 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:04:50 am

and sunset will be at 8:27:06 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 22 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:15:58 pm.

The first low tide was early this morning at 3:24 am

at minus zero point eighty one feet

The first high tide will be later this morning at 10:26 am

at 4.71 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 2:49 pm

at 2.99 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach San Francisco will be tonight at 8:56 pm at 7.11 feet

Moon: 90.8%

Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have Full Moon in 2 days on Friday 23th of July of 2021 at 7:37 pm

Today is…

Invite an Alien to Live with You Day

Legal Drinking Age Day

National Be Someone Day

National Hot Dog Day

National Junk Food Day

National Tug-Of-War Tournament Day

Take a Monkey to Lunch Day

Take Your Poet to Work Day

Today is also…Liberation Day in 1944 in Guam

Belgian National Day in Belgium

Racial Harmony Day in Singapore

Summer Kazanskaya in Russia

On this day in history….

356 BC – The Temple of Artemis in Ephesus, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, is destroyed by arson.

1925Scopes Trial: In Dayton, Tennessee, high school biology teacher John T. Scopes is found guilty of teaching human evolution in class and fined $100.

1925 – Malcolm Campbell becomes the first man to exceed 150 mph (241 km/h) on land. At Pendine Sands in Wales, he drives Sunbeam 350HP built by Sunbeam at a two-way average speed of 150.33 mph (242 km/h).

1959 – Elijah Jerry "Pumpsie" Green becomes the first African-American to play for the Boston Red Sox, the last team to integrate. He came in as a pinch runner for Vic Wertz and stayed in as shortstop in a 2–1 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

1961Mercury program: Mercury-Redstone 4 Mission: Gus Grissom piloting Liberty Bell 7 becomes the second American to go into space (in a suborbital mission).

1969Apollo program: At 02:56 UTC, astronaut Neil Armstrong becomes the first person to walk on the Moon, followed 19 minutes later by Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin.

1970 – After 11 years of construction, the Aswan High Dam in Egypt is completed.

1979Jay Silverheels, a Mohawk actor, becomes the first Native American to have a star commemorated in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1983 – The world's lowest temperature in an inhabited location is recorded at Vostok Station, Antarctica at −89.2 °C (−128.6 °F).

2012Erden Eruç completes the first solo human-powered circumnavigation of the world.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1616Anna de' Medici, Archduchess of Austria (d. 1676)

1620Jean Picard, French astronomer (d. 1682)

1816Paul Reuter, German-English journalist, founded Reuters (d. 1899)

1896Sophie Bledsoe Aberle, Native American anthropologist, physician and nutritionist (d. 1996)

1898Sara Carter, American singer-songwriter (d. 1979)

1899Hart Crane, American poet (d. 1932)

1899 – Ernest Hemingway, American novelist, short story writer, and journalist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1961)

1911Marshall McLuhan, Canadian author and theorist (d. 1980)

1920 – Isaac Stern, Polish violinist and conductor (d. 2001)

1922Kay Starr, American singer (d. 2016)

1924 – Don Knotts, American actor and screenwriter (d. 2006)

1938 – Janet Reno, American lawyer and politician, 79th United States Attorney General (d. 2016)

1939 – John Negroponte, English-American diplomat, 23rd United States Ambassador to the United Nations

1944 – Paul Wellstone, American academic and politician (d. 2002)

1946Ken Starr, American lawyer and judge, 39th Solicitor General of the United States

1948 – Cat Stevens (Yusuf Islam), English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Garry Trudeau, American cartoonist

1951 – Robin Williams, American actor, singer, and producer (d. 2014)

1953Eric Bazilian, American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, arranger, and producer

1958Dave Henderson, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 2015)

1975 – Cara Dillon, Irish singer-songwriter

1981Paloma Faith, English singer-songwriter and actress

