Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

They said I'd never walk again, they were wrong

Anthony Ivy
Uncuffed
Published March 21, 2023
Anthony Ivy with his arm around Keith Paul Jones; both men are smiling.
Luis Gomez
/
Anthony Ivy and Keith Paul Jones at Solano State Prison.

If the doctor said you’d never walk again, would you believe them?

Keith Paul Jones said no.

A drug deal gone bad transformed Jones' life. In the blink of an eye, he went from an active husband and father, to a hospital bed. He was unable to move his legs for almost 2 years.

Jones told one of our Uncuffed producers, Anthony Ivy, the story of how his world was torn apart, and rebuilt from the ashes with the support of his wife.

The doctor told me I had a 50-50 chance. he believed that I wouldn't be able to walk again...I knew it wasn't the truth.

This piece was brought to you from the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Anthony Ivy
Born in 1992, Anthony Ivy has been incarcerated since 2011. He is positively motivated for chance, and lives a “struggle to success” lifestyle. He wears many hats, and aspires to be a personal trainer, podcaster, music engineer, and party planner/DJ.
