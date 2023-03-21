They said I'd never walk again, they were wrong

Did you know KALW is member-supported public radio? When you make a donation to KALW you’re financially supporting the programs you love, and you become a member of this station. We can’t do shows like Crosscurrents without the financial support of our listeners. You make it all possible. Become a member today with a gift at kalw.org. And from all of us, thank you!

If the doctor said you’d never walk again, would you believe them?

Keith Paul Jones said no.

A drug deal gone bad transformed Jones' life. In the blink of an eye, he went from an active husband and father, to a hospital bed. He was unable to move his legs for almost 2 years.

Jones told one of our Uncuffed producers, Anthony Ivy, the story of how his world was torn apart, and rebuilt from the ashes with the support of his wife.

The doctor told me I had a 50-50 chance. he believed that I wouldn't be able to walk again...I knew it wasn't the truth.

This piece was brought to you from the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

