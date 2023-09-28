UCSF nurses rally to protest understaffing, workplace violence

In a press release, the National Nurses Union raised concerns over "alarming increases" of violent incidents occurring at every UCSF medical center due to a hiring freeze put in place by UCSF in May of this year that ended Aug. 31.

These include 30 reported incidents of violence since May at the Parnassus campus location, one of three UCSF medical centers across the Bay Area.

The press release further stated. "There is an epidemic of workplace violence against nurses, health care workers,"

The release also cited the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data that showed in 2020 the injury rate for registered nurses was more than four times higher than violence-related injuries for workers overall that same year.

In an email, UCSF spokesperson Elizabeth Fernandez wrote: "UCSF Health has taken steps to control expenses and work more efficiently to support our long-term financial sustainability, like healthcare organizations around the country facing fiscal challenges.”

Fernandez said the hiring freeze was a short-term tactic implemented from May to Aug. 31 that excluded roles "critical to delivering safe, high-quality care in compliance with staff-to-patient ratios."

The union disputed the claim, alleging that UCSF management was not meeting these requirements.