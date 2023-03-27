Bayview Recology site to close by 2024

This week, it was announced that Recology will be closing its Bayview-Hunters Point facility by the end of the year. The facility has been open for more than a decade, crushing concrete and other materials along the southeast shoreline of the city.

This comes from an agreement between Recology and the Air Quality Management District. The site has been widely criticized by those living in the area, due to it contributing to air pollution. Toxic air often travels into homes, parks, and other areas throughout the Bayview. Compared to other San Francisco districts, Bayview is disproportionately exposed to environmental toxins and pollutants.

The Recology’s site is one of many sources of pollution in the Bayview. In addition to two freeways, the area has several other facilities that produce environmental toxins.

Kamilah Easom is a Bayview resident and a member of the environmental justice nonprofit, Greenaction. She praised the decision, stating that the facility's closing is long overdue because of impact on community resources. She added that asthma hospitalization is most common in Bayview.

Arienne Harrison, founder of the Marie Harrison Community Foundation – an environmental group – says that the Bayview community has been disrespected for several years.