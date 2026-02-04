Wi-Fi returns to five BART stations

BART riders at several stations across the Bay Area will now have access to free Wi-Fi.

Travelers moving through five stations -- San Francisco International Airport, West Oakland, Powell, Embarcadero and Civic Center -- can now connect to "reliable" Wi-Fi with "blanket coverage."

BART announced Monday the first five stations were selected since BART predicts they will see heavy traffic related to events leading up to the Super Bowl this Sunday. Wi-Fi will eventually come to all stations by early 2028.

Riders will be able to access the network named "BART Wi-Fi" with no email or password required.

The next phase of the project will add Wi-Fi at the 16th Street Mission, 24th Street Mission, Balboa Park, Glen Park and Daly City stations by June.