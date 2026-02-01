© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Six-hundred million dollar bridge loan for Bay Area transit agencies

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published February 1, 2026 at 7:49 PM PST
BART
bart.gov
/
bart.gov
BART

Governor Gavin Newsom announced that state and local officials have agreed to make a nearly $600 million bridge loan to prop up Bay Area transit agencies until voters decide in November on a sales tax to bolster the system.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a statement that without the loan, the system could face a deficit of about $800 million the next fiscal year.

The move staves off possible cuts in service to BART, AC Transit, Caltrain and Muni.A regional initiative will appear on the ballot in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.

If it qualifies for the ballot and is approved by voters, the tax measure would allow increases from a half-percent to one percent to be collected in nine counties, increasing revenues by about a billion dollars.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid