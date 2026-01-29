Question of the Bay: A National Shutdown in protest of ICE

Alex Pretti, Renee Good, Heber Sánchez Domínguez, and Keith Porter Jr. are just a few of those who have been killed by ICE agents or in ICE custody in recent months. Their deaths have prompted calls for a national shutdown.

So I set off to ask locals if they knew about the national shutdown and how they felt about it.

I ran into Kaliyah Esquivel, as she waited for her bus on Market Street, and asked about how she felt about people coming together to organize a shutdown.

“ I feel like it makes sense. I'm good with it. I'm happy that people are actually doing something or whatever they can do.

So I'm, I'm proud.”

Down the street, I ran into Lex Claxton, an Oakland resident, sitting outside on his lunch break. He told me that he can’t afford to strike because he has six kids to take care of, but he understood why it's happening.

“ It's always been a class war. And if they can't attack that, then they'll go after what they feel is the lowest of class. And it's not, it's not right. It's not fair. It's indecent. ”

I found Camilo Garzon outside of our very own KALW office. He works in Oakland and is participating in the strike and understands it's a privilege to be able to do so.

“ You know, unfortunately in this country, anyone that has been here for long, we know as first-generation immigrants that money speaks.”

