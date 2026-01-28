© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

King Tides returning to Southern Marin County

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published January 28, 2026 at 7:19 PM PST
Bonnie Moreland
/
Wikimedia Commons

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, is forecasting the return of King Tides today and through the weekend to low-lying shoreline areas of Southern Marin County.

High tides may be potent enough to impact coastal and bayside areas. If storms occur over the weekend, tidal surges could bring with them the risk of increased flooding and hazardous conditions.

Residents and visitors are warned that clear skies and dry conditions will not eliminate the risks associated with King Tides.

NOAA is also warning against wading at beaches and waterfront areas, as high tides could rise quickly and may be stronger than they appear.

The King Tides may also conceal damage to roadways. Debris could pose serious risks to pedestrians and vehicles traveling in the area.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid