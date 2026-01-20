© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Chiu touts San Francisco’s legal challenges to Trump administration

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published January 20, 2026 at 8:26 PM PST
SF City Attorney David Chiu
David Chiu
SF City Attorney David Chiu

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu gave a report yesterday on the status of litigation by the city against President Donald Trump's administration.

Speaking at a media briefing timed to coincide with the first anniversary of Trump's second term, Chiu declared "the last year has been a dark and frightening time for many Americans." 

Chiu identified 14 cases in which the city has sued the administration, so far, in Trump's second term. That’s already more than the 10 times the city sued during the four years of Trump's first term.

According to Chiu, the city has had significant success in the litigation so far.

One case -- involving public health data that the administration wanted to erase -- is complete and the city's position prevailed.

In 10 other cases, the city and other plaintiffs obtained preliminary injunctions from lower courts, though in one case, it was later set aside by the U.S. Supreme Court.

One of the most significant involved threats to withhold more than three-and-a-half billion dollars in funding to San Francisco because it is a sanctuary city.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
