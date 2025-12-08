© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Poll: Public concern for homelessness decreasing

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published December 8, 2025 at 1:27 PM PST
A homeless man sleeping on a public bench in San Jose
Concern for the plight of the homeless in California has plummeted in recent years.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California, the percentage of California residents who are “very concerned” for the homeless has declined from 58 percent in 2019 to less than 40 percent this year.

But San Jose Spotlight reports that Homelessness still remains a top concern in the Bay Area, with about three quarters of those responding to the poll saying they were either “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned.”

Despite a lessening concern, homelessness in the state reached record highs in 2024, according to the latest data available. California had nearly 190,000 homeless people – accounting for nearly a third of the U.S. homeless population according to last year’s point-in-time count. 
