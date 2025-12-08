Poll: Public concern for homelessness decreasing

Concern for the plight of the homeless in California has plummeted in recent years.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California, the percentage of California residents who are “very concerned” for the homeless has declined from 58 percent in 2019 to less than 40 percent this year.

But San Jose Spotlight reports that Homelessness still remains a top concern in the Bay Area, with about three quarters of those responding to the poll saying they were either “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned.”