© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SFMTA holds community meetings for updates to Potrero Yard development

KALW | By Zain Alexander Iqbal
Published October 16, 2025 at 2:52 PM PDT
Two SFMTA representatives chat with two members of the public inside a meeting hall next to display boards.
Zain Alexander Iqbal
/
KALW News
SFMTA representatives speak to members of the public at a community meeting in the Mission District

Budget cuts at the SFMTA have impacted the scope of an ambitious housing project on the agency's property.

The original plans for the “Potrero Yard Modernization Project” included a 465-unit affordable housing complex, and seismic upgrades to the 110-year-old trolley bus yard.

But the SFMTA recently announced it was scaling back the scope of the project. That’s because of the 307-million dollar budget deficit the agency faces as federal pandemic relief funds run out in 2026.

At a community meeting last night at the Mission Arts Center, SFMTA representatives showed plans for a scaled back design. The new plans still include 100 units of affordable housing. But Public Affairs Manager Bonnie Jean von Krogh said the agency’s primary goal is modernizing the facility:

"Making sure that this project moves forward is critical to improving transit reliability and impacting over 100,000 riders in the city."

The SFMTA will give project updates at a virtual meeting tonight and at the next SFMTA Board of Supervisors meeting on October 21st.

You can find more information at sfmta.com/potreroyard.
Bay Area Headlines
Zain Alexander Iqbal
I’m joining KALW News as a Beat Reporter Fellow, and this year I’ll be focusing on transportation issues in and around the Bay Area.
See stories by Zain Alexander Iqbal