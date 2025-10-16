SFMTA holds community meetings for updates to Potrero Yard development
Budget cuts at the SFMTA have impacted the scope of an ambitious housing project on the agency's property.
The original plans for the “Potrero Yard Modernization Project” included a 465-unit affordable housing complex, and seismic upgrades to the 110-year-old trolley bus yard.
But the SFMTA recently announced it was scaling back the scope of the project. That’s because of the 307-million dollar budget deficit the agency faces as federal pandemic relief funds run out in 2026.
At a community meeting last night at the Mission Arts Center, SFMTA representatives showed plans for a scaled back design. The new plans still include 100 units of affordable housing. But Public Affairs Manager Bonnie Jean von Krogh said the agency’s primary goal is modernizing the facility:
"Making sure that this project moves forward is critical to improving transit reliability and impacting over 100,000 riders in the city."
The SFMTA will give project updates at a virtual meeting tonight and at the next SFMTA Board of Supervisors meeting on October 21st.
You can find more information at sfmta.com/potreroyard.