© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Payroll error leaves San Francisco teachers without weeks of pay

KALW | By Audy McAfee
Published August 13, 2025 at 2:56 PM PDT
The corner of the SFUSD Building with steps leading to the front door and a tree overhanging.
Ciphers
/
Wiki Commons
San Francisco Unified School District Administrative Building - 555 Franklin St.

In July, SFUSD spent 20 million dollars on a new payroll system. Since then, more than 100 errors have been reported.

According to the San Francisco Standard more than 100 teachers have not been paid properly. This includes missing vacation pay and incorrect pay for summer substitutes. The system also does not allow staff to take leave, retire, or resign .

Teachers are concerned this problem will get worse as the rest of the staff roll in for the upcoming school year.

The United Educators of San Francisco filed a complaint with the state labor board, threatening a strike if nothing is done soon.
Bay Area Headlines
Audy McAfee
Audy McAfee is your friendly neighborhood reporter who finds joy reporting on all things black, queer, culture, and social justice related.
See stories by Audy McAfee