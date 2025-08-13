Payroll error leaves San Francisco teachers without weeks of pay

In July, SFUSD spent 20 million dollars on a new payroll system. Since then, more than 100 errors have been reported.

According to the San Francisco Standard more than 100 teachers have not been paid properly. This includes missing vacation pay and incorrect pay for summer substitutes. The system also does not allow staff to take leave, retire, or resign .

Teachers are concerned this problem will get worse as the rest of the staff roll in for the upcoming school year.

The United Educators of San Francisco filed a complaint with the state labor board, threatening a strike if nothing is done soon.

