‘Dreamers’ and thousands more will lose health coverage at the end of August

DACA recipients — or “dreamers” — are undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children. For less than a year, they’ve been allowed to pay for health insurance on Affordable Care Act marketplaces.

But in June, the Trump Administration rescinded that rule. At the end of this month, “dreamers” are losing access to health care granted by the Affordable Care Act.

This will increase out-of-pocket costs for them and everyone insured under Covered California, the state's health insurance program. Covered California estimates that premiums will increase by more than 100 dollars for nearly two million people.

Next month, Dreamers will have to get health insurance either through an employer or through Medi-Cal.