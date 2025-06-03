© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Bay Area non-profit organizations scramble to survive

KALW | By Clara Kamunde
Published June 3, 2025 at 8:37 AM PDT
More than 80 Bay Area non-profit arts organizations were blindsided by the Trump Administration’s abrupt cancellation of their NEA grants.

For some, the notice stated that their mission no longer aligns with new federal policies for the arts. They are also reeling after the federal government implemented equally abrupt and extensive cuts to the Americorps service program.

The adverse effect of the combined cuts to AmeriCorps and the NEA grants threatens the survival of San Francisco non-profit organizations, such as 826 Valencia. That’s a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting youth in low-income communities to develop writing skills.

Also impacted is Creativity Explored, a non-profit that hosts daily programs for developmentally-disabled artists.

The Elon Musk-led “Department of Government Efficiency” directed AmeriCorp to cancel approximately 400 million dollars in grants.

826 Valencia and Creativity Explored relied on AmeriCorp service members to fill key support roles to deliver services. Now they’re scrambling to survive.
Clara Kamunde
Clara Kamunde is an Oakland-based, Kenyan-born arts integration specialist, museum educator and professional storyteller.
