Should San Francisco try this Swiss strategy to deal with its drug crisis?

Mayor Daniel Lurie said he was going to use a “ common sense ” approach to deal with San Francisco’s drug crisis. So far, that’s meant rolling back harm reduction policies and arresting drug users . But some, like Supervisor Jackie Fielder, don’t think his strategy is working.

“Despite continued enforcement, the number of people struggling with addiction and dying from it has gone up, not down.”

Overdose deaths have increased in San Francisco by almost 50 percent this year. And in places like the Mission District, which Fielder represents, residents say they’re seeing an increase in drug use .

“We are on track for our second highest tally for fatal overdoses ever recorded. This is not just a policy failure, but a public health emergency.”

Last year, the Budget and Legislative Analyst Office released a report with recommendations about how the city could better address this crisis. It’s called the Four Pillars Strategy , which originated in Zurich, Switzerland. On Thursday, Supervisor Jackie Fielder held a hearing to discuss the report.

“The implementation of the Four Pillars transformed Zurich into one of the safest cities in the world. And the budget and legislative analyst determined in collaboration with Zurich Switzerland officials that the four pillars strategy is transferable to San Francisco's fentanyl crisis.”

The Four Pillars are prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and law enforcement, all equally important. So far, San Francisco has been relying on something called the Drug Market Agency Coordination Center — or DMACC — which combines law enforcement and health officials to deal with the city’s drug crisis. But Fielder was skeptical about its effectiveness.

“ Do you think it's an effective use of limited public safety resources just for people to get released and not connected to treatment?

“I do.”

That’s Commander Derrick Lew, with SFPD.

“I don't know that many cops got into the business specifically to deal with this issue, but the reality of it is that we have the rest of the community to answer to as well. And I think I would be remiss in my job if we didn't take action.”

Mayor Lurie’s office did not respond to KALW’s request for comment.