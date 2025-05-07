Oakland settles lawsuit over 2022 mayoral election

The Oakland City Council voted Tuesday to settle a lawsuit over alleged improprieties in the leadup to the 2022 mayoral election, but did so without admitting to any wrongdoing.

The suit, filed in 2023 by the Alameda County Taxpayers Association and attorney Marleen Sacks, alleges that the Oakland city clerk allowed now-former mayor Sheng Thao and two other candidates to file their nomination paperwork late.

According to the suit, while the candidates had been told that the deadline to file was Aug. 17, the clerk's office alerted them on Aug. 12 that the deadline was actually at 5 p.m. that day.

After the candidates scrambled to make it to the clerk's office, the suit alleges that somebody in the office timestamped their paperwork to make it look like it was filed before the deadline.

According to the terms of the settlement, the city agrees to pay Sacks more than 200-thousand dollars in attorney fees and court costs, among other things.

The city didn’t admit to any liability or wrongdoing in the settlement agreement.

