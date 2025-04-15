Oakland postpones sale of Coliseum site

The City of Oakland’s deal to sell its share of the Coliseum property to a local development group has been delayed again.

The 125-million dollar sale between the city and the African American Sports and Entertainment Group, or AASEG, for its half of the Coliseum was supposed to be completed by the end of next month.

But The Oaklandside reports the city has agreed to delay its agreement with the group to next year.Negotiators for the City of Oakland and AASEG hope the postponement will allow the developers to complete separate arrangements on the sale of the Coliseum property site with the city and Alameda County – which currently owns the other half.