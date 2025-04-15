© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Oakland postpones sale of Coliseum site

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 15, 2025 at 1:47 PM PDT
A view from the antiquated Oakland Coliseum, home of the A's since 1968.
Dennis Amith
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
A view from the antiquated Oakland Coliseum, home of the A's since 1968.

The City of Oakland’s deal to sell its share of the Coliseum property to a local development group has been delayed again.

The 125-million dollar sale between the city and the African American Sports and Entertainment Group, or AASEG, for its half of the Coliseum was supposed to be completed by the end of next month.

But The Oaklandside reports the city has agreed to delay its agreement with the group to next year.Negotiators for the City of Oakland and AASEG hope the postponement will allow the developers to complete separate arrangements on the sale of the Coliseum property site with the city and Alameda County – which currently owns the other half.

The Coliseum deal has been beset with months of repeated delays, missed payments, stalled negotiations, and a lawsuit by a local environmental justice nonprofit group.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
