San Francisco modifying harm reduction strategies as opioid epidemic continues

San Francisco plans to modify certain parts of its harm reduction strategies to tackle the city's drug overdose crisis.

San Francisco’s new Department of Public Health director Daniel Tsai made the announcement during a press conference yesterday.

Although details were not specified, Tsai said the department intends to alter its policy of handing out supplies like foil and straws used for smoking substances such as fentanyl.

The announcement coincided with the city’s latest tally on fatal drug overdoses. A preliminary count revealed that 61 people died from accidental drug overdoses last month.That’s up from January’s death toll.