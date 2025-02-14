Local homeless advocates concerned over possible sweeps during NBA All-Star Weekend

Today officially kicks of NBA All-Star weekend, with a series of public festivities, parties and events on both sides of the Bay, culminating with the All-Star Game at the Chase Center on Sunday.

But instead of celebrating, members of the local homeless community are concerned that they may be targeted by authorities to move away from popular sites this weekend, and beyond the eyesight of thousands of tourists and fans.

Lukas Illa is a human rights organizer with the Coalition on Homelessness. He spoke this week with KALW about the impact of All-Star weekend on the local homeless community.