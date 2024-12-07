Inspiring joy and unity through Black Gospel and Spiritual Music traditions.

The choir has had a rich history of spreading joy and unity for more than three decades. Terence Kelly, founder and artistic director, calls this music “heart music." It is music rooted in the African American experience.

The last thing you might expect to hear from music rooted in the history of slavery is music that’s infectious, joyous and life-affirming.

But, Kelly says, although gospel and spiritual music are rooted in struggle, they are also deeply rooted in love, hope and resilience. This dynamic gives gospel music its euphoric, uplifting nature. It’s the reason why this music has deep emotional and spiritual impact for listeners.

Members of the diverse interfaith gospel choir come from all ages, walks of life, religions, and socio-economic backgrounds. This Saturday, December 7 at 7:00 p.m., they perform their 39th annual holiday concert at Oakland’s Paramount theatre. The theme of the celebration is “healing through song”.

