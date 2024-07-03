Heat wave prompts heat and fire danger warnings, closure of 4th of July celebration

Cal Fire is warning of high fire danger and the measures they are taking to enforce firework safety ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

California State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant said at a briefing Tuesday: "The dry grass vegetation across the state coupled with triple-digit temperatures and the wind is the perfect recipe for a disaster.”

Fire danger is extremely high this year across the state, said Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Marshal Barbara Law. So far, California has already seen more than 2,900 wildfires in 2024, that have burned about 140,000 acres. This time last year, the state had experienced nearly 2,600 wildfires that burned more than 7,800 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Additionally, setting off fireworks can cause spikes in air pollution as excessive smoke and particulate matter is released into the air, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.The East Bay Regional Park District has closed its hills and inland parks and areas through Friday morning due to the high fire danger caused by this week's heat wave.

Swimming facilities and shoreline parks will remain open.

And Antioch police announced that the city has canceled its Fourth of July parade due to an excessive heat warning.