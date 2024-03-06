Several Alameda County races headed to November runoff

A number of races on Tuesday’s ballot in Alameda County are headed to a runoff in November’s general election.

Lateefa Simon secured one spot in the upcoming runoff for the 12th District House of Representatives seat which is being vacated by Barbara Lee.

Simon, who received Lee’s endorsement, received 43 percent of the vote for the House seat representing Berkeley, Oakland and Alameda. Jennifer Tran - who received 17 percent of the vote -- leads the rest of the field for the second spot in November’s runoff.

Barbara Lee finished fourth in voting for the vacant US Senate seat, coming in third for the Democratic nomination, behind Congress members Adam Schiff and Katie Porter. The loss likely brings an end to Barbara Lee’s career in politics, where she has been an advocate for progressive causes on a national and local level for decades.

In a crowded race for Alameda County’s 5th District Supervisor, Oakland councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas and Emeryville councilmember John Bauters emerged as the two leading vote getters. They will vie for the supervisor seat which had previously been held by Keith Carson for 30 years.

Ballot Measure B, adjusting the requirements for establishing a recall vote, also passed. The measure aligns Alameda County more closely to the statewide recall process. Its passing increases the number of required signatures from roughly 76,000 to around 94,000.