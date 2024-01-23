The Cal State faculty strike ends

A planned weeklong strike was called off after one day as a tentative agreement was reached between the CSU and the California Faculty Association, the union representing faculty.

CSU Chancellor Mildred Garcia said that they have: "reached common ground" with the union which includes tenure-track and lecturer faculty, counselors, librarians, and coaches.

Union president Charles Toombs said in a statement: “This Tentative Agreement makes major gains for all faculty at the CSU."

At San Francisco State, union executive board president Brad Erickson said:

“The strike has been called off. Members will vote in the coming weeks whether to approve or vote down the deal…The San Francisco State CFA chapter will hold general membership meetings this week to answer questions and take an initial straw poll of our membership sentiment. We will decide collectively and democratically how to respond to the tentative agreement, and we remain committed to building rank and file.”

According to the union, the tentative agreement includes a five-percent general salary increase for all faculty retroactive to last July, a five-percent general salary increase for all faculty on July 1st 2024, as well as increasing paid parental leave.

There is lively debate on the union's social media. It appears that many wished their union had held out for more, noting that in the fall, 95 percent of union members, who took part in a strike authorization vote, also supported a walkout.