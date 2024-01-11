SF Board of Supervisors votes yes on ceasefire resolution

The room was full on Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, with people spilling out into the hallway to listen in while the board discussed the amended cease-fire resolution proposal. District 11 supervisor Ahsha Safaí called it the most gut wrenching issue he’d ever dealt with as a supervisor.

“I have never received more calls, more emails, more text messages, more DMs, more people stopping me on the street, people grabbing me wherever I am to tell me how they feel about this moment. I don't think anything has captured our city the way this has captured the city.”

There was a lot of back and forth about the exact language of the resolution. At the beginning of the meeting, Board President Aaron Peskin explained that he’d been up all night re-writing it, trying to appease everyone. It passed in an 8 to 3 vote.

There was so much celebration when it passed, President Peskin had to call for a recess.

Tuesday’s vote made San Francisco the third Bay Area city to adopt a cease-fire resolution, but the Bay is by no means united on the issue. On the same day, just down the peninsula in Santa Cruz, after more than seven hours of public comment, the Santa Cruz city council voted no on a cease-fire resolution.