San Francisco Unified delays billion-dollar bond measure

San Francisco public schools have enjoyed support from voters passing general obligation school bonds four times since 2003. The 2016 school bond had 79 percent of voters in favor - such bonds must have 55 percent to pass.

A major facilities bond originally slated for the March 2024 ballot has now been postponed until November. A school district spokeswoman referred KALW to the SFUSD website, which cites “additional time to continue engaging the community and further refine bond project planning”.

These types of bonds impact property taxes. According to the city controller, the last bond added $10-per-$100,000 of assessed value to a property tax bill,