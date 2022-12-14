Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Members in the Bay Area Celebrate 100th Founders' Day
This year Sigma Gamma Rho, a historically Black sorority, turned 100 years old in November. Seven Black educators founded the organization in Indianapolis. KALW’s Jenee Darden is a member. She takes us to Oakland and Indianapolis, and shares the organization's unique history.