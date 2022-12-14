© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Members in the Bay Area Celebrate 100th Founders' Day

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published December 14, 2022 at 5:35 PM PST
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority members from Northern California posing before stepping and marching in Oakland's Black Joy Parade.

This year Sigma Gamma Rho, a historically Black sorority, turned 100 years old in November. Seven Black educators founded the organization in Indianapolis. KALW’s Jenee Darden is a member. She takes us to Oakland and Indianapolis, and shares the organization's unique history.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
