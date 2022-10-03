Bringing the writing process to reality television

Grant Faulkner believes we all have a story to tell. His nonprofit, National Novel Writing Month, which is also known as “NaNoWriMo” gets people of all ages to commit pen to paper. He has written two books on writing and co-founded the literary journal 100 word story. His current project involves bringing the writing process to reality televison. He is now the executive producer of the show America’s Next Great Author, where contestants will write furiously and compete to get their books published. Hana talked with Grant to learn more about this novel idea.