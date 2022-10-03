Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Bringing the writing process to reality television
Grant Faulkner believes we all have a story to tell. His nonprofit, National Novel Writing Month, which is also known as “NaNoWriMo” gets people of all ages to commit pen to paper. He has written two books on writing and co-founded the literary journal 100 word story. His current project involves bringing the writing process to reality televison. He is now the executive producer of the show America’s Next Great Author, where contestants will write furiously and compete to get their books published. Hana talked with Grant to learn more about this novel idea.