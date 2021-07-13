Unraveling The Legend Of Rattlesnake Dick

"I've always found myself immersed in the history and the legend and the lore of a place, because that's where it breathes, that's where it really lives ... if we're sensitive, in a place like Auburn, it's just not that hard to find." Dan Spacek

Auburn, California is a town of 14,000 people nestled in the Sierra foothills. Many Bay Area residents pass through it on summer getaways into the mountains, heading northeast to places like Tahoe. But the small town has stories of its own, including the blood-soaked tale of one man. They call him Rattlesnake Dick.

Click the play button above to listen to this audio documentary.