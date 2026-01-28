© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
FORAGER: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bobby Carter
Published January 28, 2026 at 2:00 AM PST

This week, we celebrate the Tiny Desk Contest community with concerts by some of our favorite entrants over the years. 

FORAGER's music takes the scenic route; it's witty and unpredictable, yet deceptively powerful and unable to fit into any specific genre. Wide-eyed and enamoured with the space, the Brooklyn-based band invited a host of friends and family to watch what feels like a homecoming show.

When I'm asked about what I look for in an entry to the Tiny Desk Contest, FORAGER is the band that I think about. All three of its Contest submissions have been featured on Top Shelf, the YouTube series that highlights our favorite entries, which means FORAGER has always been a strong contender. When we found out a few months ago that the band wouldn't return to the Contest because it had signed a record deal, we knew it was time to bring in FORAGER proper. Shyamala Ramakrishna and the crew perform two from the upcoming album, Even a Child Can Cover the Sun with a Finger, and a couple of older songs, including "Split Lip."

SET LIST

  • "Pomeranian"
  • "Leave a Little to the Imagination"
  • "Edgewise"
  • "Split Lip"

MUSICIANS

  • Shyamala Ramakrishna: vocals
  • Jack Broza: guitar
  • Colum Enrique: drums
  • Almog Sharvit: bass
  • Kenyon Duncan: keys, background vocals
  • Srinidhi Ramakrishna: background vocals
  • Sarah Rossy: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producers: Bobby Carter, Elle Mannion
  • Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
  • Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell
  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame
  • Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault
  • Production Assistants: Dhanika Pineda, Ashley Pointer
  • Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

