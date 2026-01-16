John Fogerty: Tiny Desk Concert

For his Tiny Desk, John Fogerty brought what means the most to him. Family was accounted for: his sons, Tyler and Shane, played in the band, while his wife, Julie, was in the audience. There, too, was Fogerty's distinct brand of patriotism.

We filmed this concert on Nov. 11, 2025, which happened to be Veterans Day. Fogerty tells the crowd that he was inspired to write "Proud Mary" on the day he received his honorable discharge from the Army Reserve in 1968. "I opened my discharge [papers] up, and I was really, really, really happy," he says. "I went right in the house, picked up my Rickenbacker guitar and started strumming, and the very first line that came out of me was, 'Left a good job in the city. Workin' for the man every night and day.' "

The Grammy Award-winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee has also spoken candidly about what his songs mean to him. For decades, Fogerty has fought over his catalog as the primary songwriter for Creedence Clearwater Revival , which includes many songs that are considered rock and roll staples. In 2023, he acquired the majority stake of CCR's publishing, ultimately ending the battle. At the Desk, he plays some of his solo work, then closes the set with "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" with some help from the audience.

SET LIST

"Proud Mary"

"Change in the Weather"

"A Hundred and Ten in the Shade"

"Long As I Can See the Light"

"Have You Ever Seen the Rain"

MUSICIANS

John Fogerty: vocals, guitar, keys

Shane Fogerty: guitar, background vocals

Tyler Fogerty: guitar, background vocals

Jesse Noah Wilson: bass, background vocals

Doug Lamothe: keys

Rob Stone: saxophone, percussion, background vocals

Richard Millsap: drums, background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bobby Carter

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Videographers: Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant

Audio Engineer: Jay Czys

Production Assistant: Dhanika Pineda

Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR