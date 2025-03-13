'A Fearless Eye' unlocks photographic time capsule of San Francisco in the 1970's

This conversation aired in the March 13, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

For nearly five decades, photographer Barbara Ramos didn’t pick up her camera. Her photos of San Franciscans going about their day to day in the 1970s were kept safely stored away.

But during the COVID quarantine she posted some of them on Facebook. And followers were captivated. Barbara’s posts drew a lot of attention and inspired her to collect them into her new book, “ A Fearless Eye .”

Barbara’s book “A Fearless Eye” is having a book release on Saturday from 3pm-6pm at Medicine for Nightmares in San Francisco’s Mission District.