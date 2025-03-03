Bay Agenda: Envisioning Trans Futures

An excerpt from this event aired on the March 3, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

San Francisco has a reputation for being one of the best places to be queer. It is home to the first Transgender District in the world and, last year, California was the first state to recognize August as Trans History Month.

Despite that, the new administration’s day one anti-trans policies have already started impacting trans Californians.

To explore this moment in trans history, and how individuals and organizations are adapting, taking action, and organizing in response, KALW recently hosted a live panel as part of our Bay Agenda series: live conversations focused on the ways the Bay Area will change in 2025.

The panel was hosted by KALW’s Community Journalism Director, Hanisha Harjani. It featured theorist and author, Julia Serano, and reporters Dr. JL Odom and Henry Carnell.

In this excerpt, panelists highlight the lessons from past history they’re using now to meet the current moment.

