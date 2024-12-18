'Parris Lane - Jazz Renaissance' a delightful revival of genre's golden age

This interview aired in the December 19, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

This weekend, Oakland audiences are going to experience a show reminiscent of the 1920s Cotton Club. It’s called “Parris Lane - Jazz Renaissance.” And you can see it at Geoffrey’s Inner Circle on Saturday night.

Parris Lane is a longtime Bay Area singer and emmy-nominated artist. The show is part of a series she is hosting for her residency at Geoffrey’s.