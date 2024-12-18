© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM.

'Parris Lane - Jazz Renaissance' a delightful revival of genre's golden age

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published December 18, 2024 at 5:23 PM PST
Singer Parris Lane
Alloria Winter Photography
/
By permission from Parris Lane.
Singer Parris Lane

This interview aired in the December 19, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen!

This weekend, Oakland audiences are going to experience a show reminiscent of the 1920s Cotton Club. It’s called “Parris Lane - Jazz Renaissance.” And you can see it at Geoffrey’s Inner Circle on Saturday night.

Parris Lane is a longtime Bay Area singer and emmy-nominated artist. The show is part of a series she is hosting for her residency at Geoffrey’s.
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden