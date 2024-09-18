Food Photographer Chava Oropesa on taking yummy photos

This interview aired in the September 18, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Have you ever been flipping through a magazine with food far from your mind, that is until you see an image of a juicy hamburger or a cool, sweet scoop of ice cream? And suddenly you’re hungry. Oakland’s Chava Oropesa is one of the people to blame for your hunger. He works behind the camera to capture those delicious pictures. His mother’s dishes along with growing up in Mexico City influenced his artistry and love for food.

Visit his Instagram page to see his work.

