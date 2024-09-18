© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Food Photographer Chava Oropesa on taking yummy photos

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published September 18, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Food photographer Chava Oropesa
Chava Oropesa
Food photographer Chava Oropesa

This interview aired in the September 18, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen to this interview

Have you ever been flipping through a magazine with food far from your mind, that is until you see an image of a juicy hamburger or a cool, sweet scoop of ice cream? And suddenly you’re hungry. Oakland’s Chava Oropesa is one of the people to blame for your hunger. He works behind the camera to capture those delicious pictures. His mother’s dishes along with growing up in Mexico City influenced his artistry and love for food.

Visit his Instagram page to see his work.
Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden