This is a season-long series, looking at what is the A's final season in Oakland, which may mark the end of major league team sports in a city that boasted all four a half-century ago. So, sit back, relax, and listen to a dirge of what is and what once was.
Are the A's prospecting for 'fool's gold' in Vegas?
This interview aired in the August 1, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents
The Oakland A’s are more than just a baseball team, they are also part of an economic ecosystem. And the proposed move to Las Vegas is meant to bring Nevada some serious cash, but is it a good bet?
