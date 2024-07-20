'Wait Wait' for July 20, 2024: With Not My Job guest Allyson Felix

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with guest host Karen Chee, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Allyson Felix and panelists Shantira Jackson, Hari Kondabolu, and Roy Blount, Jr. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The RNC’s Must Have Fashion Accessory; Expensively Ever After; Don’t Get it Twisted!

Panel Questions

Another Reason To Warm Up Your Vocal Chords

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell us three stories about a fitting tribute in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix on parking meters

USA track and field icon Allyson Felix plays our game called, “200 Meters? How about these meters!” Three questions about parking meters

Panel Questions

Guilty By Subconscious Association; Rodent Boys Invade Reality TV

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: In the Dungarees Dungeon; Costume Changes on Your Big Day; TSA Sounds The Booty Alert

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after the world’s most expensive wedding, what will be the next event to cost 600 million dollars.

Copyright 2024 NPR