In spring in the Sierra Foothills, you can hear where the killdeer bird gets its name. It calls “kill deer, kill deer” over and over again. You can find this bird scurrying around eating insects in a lot of places — at the shoreline, on soccer fields, and up here on the grasslands of a ranch outside Chico.

This was recorded by Bernie Krause of Wild Sanctuary and Jack Hines of Ear To The Wild.