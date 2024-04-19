Sarah Cahill interviews Awadagin Pratt on Revolutions Per Minute

Awadagin Pratt is a brilliant classical pianist who is spending more time in the Bay Area these days. He's now on the faculty at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and on May 2nd to 4th, he'll be joining the New Century Chamber Orchestra in Jessie Montgomery's gorgeous Rounds, composed especially for Pratt (and Pratt's recording of Rounds just won the Grammy for Best Contemporary Classical Composition). He also has a podcast called "Black in America" which focuses on his own experience with racial profiling and racism, and there's a documentary about him as well. Tune in to Revolutions Per Minute this Sunday evening when Sarah Cahill speaks with Awadagin Pratt, and we'll listen to a range of his recordings, from Bach to Jessie Montgomery.