Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

'The Far Country' portrays the trauma and hope for Chinese immigrants on Angel Island

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published April 3, 2024 at 3:00 AM PDT
Click the play button above to listen to the interview

The Far Country", by playwright Lloyd Suh, was a finalist for the 2023 Pulitzer Prize. It follows characters from China, where they dream for a better life in the United States. After reaching American shores, some endure the nightmare of being held at Angel Island Immigration Station in San Francisco. What helped them get through being detained, in part, was the poetry they carved into the walls. Sharon Shao plays Yuen, a strong, young woman from rural China. She’s up for any challenge immigrating to the U.S. poses.

"The Far Country" is running at the Berkeley Repertory Theater until April 14th.

This interview was co-produced with Porfiro Rangel and it aired in the April 3, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
