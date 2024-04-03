'The Far Country' portrays the trauma and hope for Chinese immigrants on Angel Island

Click the play button above to listen to the interview

“The Far Country", by playwright Lloyd Suh, was a finalist for the 2023 Pulitzer Prize. It follows characters from China, where they dream for a better life in the United States. After reaching American shores, some endure the nightmare of being held at Angel Island Immigration Station in San Francisco. What helped them get through being detained, in part, was the poetry they carved into the walls. Sharon Shao plays Yuen, a strong, young woman from rural China. She’s up for any challenge immigrating to the U.S. poses.

"The Far Country" is running at the Berkeley Repertory Theater until April 14th.

This interview was co-produced with Porfiro Rangel and it aired in the April 3, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

