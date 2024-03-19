Reflections from a life on the run

© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Published March 19, 2024
Published March 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Many years ago Javier Serna committed a crime that would change his life. He's in prison in San Quentin now, but before he was arrested, he fled California and created a new life in hiding, with a new family and his own business. Uncuffed producer Ryan Pagan spoke with Javier about his years spent on the run. He shares what he learned about himself, and the kind of man he hopes to be in the future.

When I got pulled over that day ... I went cold. I was freaked out. Right away, I turned to my girlfriend. I gave her the money I had in my wallet and said, here, you're gonna need it more than I am.
Javier Serna

This story was produced by Ryan Pagan with help from Ninna Gaensler-Debs and sound designer Eric Maserati-E Abercrombie.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Ryan Pagan
Ryan C. Pagan is a storyteller and multimedia producer raised in Riverside, California. He is currently the Program Lead of Forward This Productions at San Quentin State Prison. Ryan believes in changing society's perceptions of incarcerated people, and works to provide opportunities to at-risk youth.
