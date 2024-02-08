Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
In ‘Fourteen Days’ Tommy Orange collaborates with dozens of authors on one novel
Oakland writer Tommy Orange joins 36 authors in creating the collaborative novel "Fourteen Days.”.
In the book, tenants of a New York City apartment are riding out the first two weeks of the COVID shutdown. They pass the time by gathering on the roof of their building to share confessional tales. Tommy Orange's story is about a tenant recounting a daily run with his dog that turns violent and bleak.
On Sunday February 11, 2 p.m. see Bay Area writers from “14 Days" including Ishmael Reed, Dave Eggers and other contributors at Book Passage in the The Ferry Building.
This interview was co-produced with Porfiro Rangel.