In ‘Fourteen Days’ Tommy Orange collaborates with dozens of authors on one novel

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published February 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
Cover of 'Fourteen Days'
Photo provided by Harper Collins
Cover of 'Fourteen Days'

Oakland writer Tommy Orange joins 36 authors in creating the collaborative novel "Fourteen Days.”.

In the book, tenants of a New York City apartment are riding out the first two weeks of the COVID shutdown. They pass the time by gathering on the roof of their building to share confessional tales. Tommy Orange's story is about a tenant recounting a daily run with his dog that turns violent and bleak.

On Sunday February 11, 2 p.m. see Bay Area writers from “14 Days" including Ishmael Reed, Dave Eggers and other contributors at Book Passage in the The Ferry Building.

This interview was co-produced with Porfiro Rangel.
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
