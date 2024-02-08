In ‘Fourteen Days’ Tommy Orange collaborates with dozens of authors on one novel

Oakland writer Tommy Orange joins 36 authors in creating the collaborative novel "Fourteen Days.”.

In the book, tenants of a New York City apartment are riding out the first two weeks of the COVID shutdown. They pass the time by gathering on the roof of their building to share confessional tales. Tommy Orange's story is about a tenant recounting a daily run with his dog that turns violent and bleak.

On Sunday February 11, 2 p.m. see Bay Area writers from “14 Days" including Ishmael Reed, Dave Eggers and other contributors at Book Passage in the The Ferry Building.

This interview was co-produced with Porfiro Rangel.